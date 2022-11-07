Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/24/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/24/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/24/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/2/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AGTC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. 1,312,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,061. The company has a market cap of $27.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

