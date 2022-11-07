Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) were down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $46.76. Approximately 42,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,188,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $74,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $15,644,435.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $74,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,644,435.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,216,535. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

