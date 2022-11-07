APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 210.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in APA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

