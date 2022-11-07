Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 2.9% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $32,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.53. 8,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.36 and a 200-day moving average of $279.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.