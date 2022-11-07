Analyzing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, indicating that its stock price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 580.74 -$12.90 million ($1.59) -1.17 SOS $357.82 million 0.14 -$49.25 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 350.27%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SOS beats Carbon Streaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

