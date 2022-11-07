Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

JAMF opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

