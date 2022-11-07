Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $32.20

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.02. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

