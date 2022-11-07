Amyris (AMRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amyris Stock Down 3.5 %

AMRS stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amyris by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amyris by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 23.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

