Amp Price Tops $0.0049 (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Amp has a market cap of $176.21 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amp has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003258 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00601779 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.66 or 0.31345712 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.
About Amp
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
