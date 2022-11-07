Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $545.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 903,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

