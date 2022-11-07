AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.30 to $11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr or $250.53 billion to $255.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.65 billion. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.30-$11.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,242 shares of company stock worth $8,406,008 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 309,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,120,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 130,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.