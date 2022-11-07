American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Holdings Cut by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,211 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.38% of American Outdoor Brands worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOUT. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $374,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 93,460 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $9.51. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.09. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $25.26.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at $269,599.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,023 shares of company stock worth $324,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

