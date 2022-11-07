American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.9 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.09. 35,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.