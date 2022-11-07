American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans Dividend of $2.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.
American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 84.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.
American Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of AFG stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $148.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,066. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of American Financial Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About American Financial Group
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
