Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 25,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,733,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $535.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

