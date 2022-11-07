Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 25,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,733,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $535.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
