Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 457,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

