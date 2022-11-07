Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,059,469.82 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

