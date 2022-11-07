Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ (MDRX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 67.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 109,298 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 974.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 270.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

