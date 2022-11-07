Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Alleghany Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $843.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.16.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.
Alleghany Company Profile
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
