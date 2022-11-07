Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $843.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.16.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

