Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Alight stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,199. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the second quarter valued at $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
