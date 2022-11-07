Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Trading Up 4.9 %

Alight stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,199. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Alight’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the second quarter valued at $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.