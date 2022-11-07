Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 210.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,581,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

