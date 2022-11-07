Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

