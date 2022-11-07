Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 180.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after buying an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $611.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

