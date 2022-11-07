Aleph Zero Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $177.17 million and $1.13 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004658 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00596282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,447.00 or 0.31059346 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 183,599,848 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

