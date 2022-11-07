Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $29.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.48.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

