Alain Bédard Sells 50,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,105,898.95.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total value of C$8,353,058.63.
TFI International Trading Up 4.2 %
TFII stock traded up C$5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$129.37. 138,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$145.89.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
