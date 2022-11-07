Alain Bédard Sells 50,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,105,898.95.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 29th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total value of C$8,353,058.63.

TFII stock traded up C$5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$129.37. 138,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$145.89.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cormark decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.08.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

