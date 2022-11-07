Akumin (AKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$245.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.42 million.

TSE:AKU opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$179.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Akumin has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

