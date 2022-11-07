Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.39 Million

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Aion has a market cap of $19.39 million and $898,336.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00131340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00243035 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00069790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024761 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

