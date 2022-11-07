AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Boosted by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $58,666,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AGCO by 60.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after purchasing an additional 261,735 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $29,703,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

