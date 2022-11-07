AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

AES stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. 49,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AES by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,618,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,034,000 after buying an additional 424,911 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of AES by 35.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of AES by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,321,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

