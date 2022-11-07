AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.65 EPS.

AES Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AES

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in AES by 35.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in AES by 51.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

