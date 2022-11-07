Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $19.48

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $18.96. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1,562 shares trading hands.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $577.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $127,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $127,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,366 shares in the company, valued at $492,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,311 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 104.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 134,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

