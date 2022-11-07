Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.19

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.19 and last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 211373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.69.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cormark upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.33.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
