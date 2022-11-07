Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.68. The company had a trading volume of 137,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

