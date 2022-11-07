Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,363 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $13.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.82. 159,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

