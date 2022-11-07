adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €85.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($85.00) price objective by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on adidas in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($127.00) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

FRA:ADS traded up €20.09 ($20.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €114.04 ($114.04). 4,104,049 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($201.01). The business has a 50 day moving average of €125.22 and a 200 day moving average of €157.28.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

