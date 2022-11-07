Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 10,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 489,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $765.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.14.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,068. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

