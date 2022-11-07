Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard
In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Activision Blizzard Price Performance
ATVI traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $71.01. 188,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,374. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.