Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

ATVI traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $71.01. 188,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,374. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

