Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Sunday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance

About Acorn Capital Investment Fund

(Get Rating)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.