ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. 818,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,367. The firm has a market cap of $453.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

