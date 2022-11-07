Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $78.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

