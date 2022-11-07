Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 116,073 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

ABT stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.75. 194,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,253. The company has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.