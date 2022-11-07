Aavegotchi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.28 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00597488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.06 or 0.31122180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.