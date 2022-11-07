Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $89.00

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $172.61 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $89.00 or 0.00427634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

