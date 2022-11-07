Aadi Bioscience (AADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 million. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $12.53 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 24.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 270.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 67.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

