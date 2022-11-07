A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68.

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,338. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.98. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

