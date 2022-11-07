98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect 98532 (KMP.TO) to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.90 million.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.