97,877 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

