90,829 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 90,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after buying an additional 2,227,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. 42,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.