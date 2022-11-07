7,504 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. 135,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

